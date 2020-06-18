Texas Longhorns Have 13 Football Players With Coronavirus

A staggering amount of Texas Longhorns football players have coronavirus.

According to Bryan Fischer, the team announced Thursday that a total of 13 football players have contracted the virus.

Yes, the Longhorns have 13 players who have the virus! All 13 players are in isolation.

Texas announces 13 players tested positive for COVID-19: pic.twitter.com/MbS2fxVagJ — Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) June 18, 2020

While I’ve said there’s no reason to panic about some positive tests, and I do believe that to be true, this is the nightmare scenario.

Having 13 players test positive for coronavirus is nothing short of absolutely shocking. That’s a gigantic number.

What if this had happened in September, October or November? Would the team have had to have forfeited? I think it’s safe to qualify 13 players with the virus as a large breakout.

A large breakout is the worst fear of everyone in college football that I’ve spoken to. If a large breakout happens, then an entire team might have to shut the doors.

Hopefully, this situation with Texas is quickly contained and stopped. This is probably the worst I’ve seen so far with positive tests.