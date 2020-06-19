REPORT: USF Is Trying To Find Cause To Stop Paying Charlie Strong’s Buyout

USF reportedly doesn’t want to keep paying former football coach Charlie Strong.

According to FootballScoop, the university and NCAA representatives are interviewing people tied to the program to see if Strong ever let analysts do on-field coaching, which would violate NCAA rules. If he violated NCAA rules, it could allow USF to stop paying the nearly $3 million owed to him. Strong was fired after three seasons. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

USF released a statement acknowledging there was an investigation, but failed to provide details “in order to protect the integrity of the investigation.”

The school told FootballScoop, “the university continues to abide by the terms of its agreement with Mr. Strong.”

