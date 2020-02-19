Alabama Hires Former Texas And USF Coach Charlie Strong

Charlie Strong has joined the Alabama football coaching staff.

According to Chris Low, the former Texas and USF head coach has agreed to a deal with the Crimson Tide to be a defensive analyst. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Nobody has had more success bringing in former head coaches than Nick Saban, and he’s tapping back into that market with Charlie Strong, who has agreed to join the @AlabamaFTBL staff as a defensive analyst, sources tell ESPN. Strong had several opportunities to join SEC staffs. — Chris Low (@ClowESPN) February 18, 2020

Add Charlie Strong to the long list of coaches who went to Nick Saban to get their careers rehabbed. It’s a smart move.

Nick Saban does two things really well when it comes to football. He wins games and he makes coaches hirable again.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alabama Football (@alabamafbl) on Jan 4, 2020 at 3:32pm PST

Look no further than Lane Kiffin for a perfect example of how Saban’s rehabilitation program can work. Kiffin was down and out, went to Alabama and is now the head coach at Ole Miss.

His program for fired coaches works wonders.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ole Miss Football (@olemissfb) on Dec 8, 2019 at 3:57pm PST

If Strong is able to hang around Nick Saban at Alabama for a couple successful years, then he’ll get another crack at being a head coach again.

This is a great decision from Strong to join the Crimson Tide.