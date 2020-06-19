Running Back Tim Jordan Removed From Tennessee Football Team After Arrest

Tim Jordan is no longer a member of the Tennessee football program.

According to Austin Price, head coach Jeremy Pruitt told the media Thursday that Jordan was no longer a member of the team.

JUST IN: @CoachJPruitt tells media on a zoom call that Tim Jordan is no longer part of the Tennessee team. — Austin Price (@AustinPriceless) June 18, 2020

Jordan was charged with carrying a concealed firearm, possessing narcotic paraphernalia and possessing 20 grams or less of cannabis after being arrested in Florida in late May.

I literally said as soon as Jordan was arrested that Pruitt could just boot him from the team long before any trial happens.

Well, here we are a couple weeks later and that’s exactly what happened. The writing was on the wall for this move as soon as the cuffs got slapped on.

Obviously, Jordan has the right to be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. That’s the system we have here in America.

Having said that, if Jordan is guilty of the charges he’s been hit with, then he’s an idiot of epic proportions.

He was playing running back at a major SEC school and it’s all over! Why the hell would ever do anything to throw that away?

We’ll see how the criminal case shakes out, but I’m not surprised at all Pruitt removed him from the team. That was the obvious conclusion as soon the arrest became public.