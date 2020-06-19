Wisconsin AD Barry Alvarez Continues To Say The Badgers Will Play Notre Dame At Lambeau Field

The Wisconsin Badgers are still intent on playing the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Lambeau Field.

The two college football powerhouses are slated to meet on the historic field October 3, but there’s been some chatter about the venue possibly being changed. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Brian Kelly, on Mike Tirico’s show, says that Notre Dame is exploring moving games from NFL stadiums back on campus. He references games against Wisconsin, Wake Forest, Georgia Tech and Pittsburgh. Moving Wisconsin to campus would mean Notre Dame, for what it’s worth. — Pete Sampson (@PeteSampson_) June 9, 2020

Wisconsin AD Barry Alvarez has been clear that the Badgers have no intention of changing the venue and he doubled down on that Thursday.

“Apparently coach (Brian) Kelly made some announcement on an interview that there were talks about moving the game on campus,” Alvarez said, according to Zach Heilprin. “To date, we have yet to have any conversations with Notre Dame about changing the game.”

AD Barry Alvarez on the game at Lambeau Field: “Apparently coach (Brian) Kelly made some announcement on an interview that there were talks about moving the game on campus. To date, we have yet to have any conversations with Notre Dame about changing the game.” — Zach Heilprin (@ZachHeilprin) June 18, 2020

As I’ve said before, Kelly’s suggestion of the game being played at Notre Dame is a nonstarter. It’s not something I’ll even give the time of day.

The idea that Wisconsin is going to move our neutral site game to South Bend to play the Fighting Irish is just laughable.

I don’t know who Notre Dame thinks they’re dealing with, but it sounds like they’re delusional when it comes to Wisconsin. Alvarez has to hold the line, which he seems to be doing.

We will either play the Fighting Irish at Lambeau or another neutral site in the area, or we won’t play them at all.

We’re not going to let Notre Dame use coronavirus to manipulate the situation. That’s just not going to happen, and if the Fighting Irish think differently, then Ari Gold has a message for them.

See you all October 3! You know I can’t wait!