New Hampshire Named The Most Patriotic State In America, New Jersey Is The Least

New Hampshire is apparently the most patriotic state in America.

WalletHub released its rankings for the most patriotic states in the country based on civic and military engagement, and New Hampshire took the top spot. Wyoming, Idaho, Alaska and Maryland rounded out the top five. The least patriotic state was determined to be New Jersey! (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

My home state of Wisconsin came in at number eight. In one interesting note from the study, conservative states were found to be slightly more patriotic than liberal states.

The average “red state” ranked 23.73 and the average “blue state” ranked 28.15.

I don’t know much about New Hampshire, but I’m not surprised that the more rural areas of America were found to be more conservative than the liberal areas.

That should be obvious to anyone with a functioning brain. When you go to places out west like Idaho, Wyoming and Montana, you find a ton of patriotic people.

They love freedom, America and the military. There’s no doubt about that at all, and I’m saying that as someone who has lived in multiple states in the top 15.

As for New Jersey and the rest of the states near the bottom of the list: get your act together. This is America. In this country, we win Super Bowls, world wars and gold medals. If you don’t like that, then you’re living in the wrong country.

