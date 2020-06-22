Hollywood Producer David Guillod Charged With Sexual Assaulting Multiple Women

Hollywood producer and former talent manager David Guillod has been charged with sexually assaulting multiple women over the last decade.

The producer is facing 11 counts, including kidnapping to commit rape and rape of a drugged victim, per the Hollywood Reporter in a piece published Monday. The alleged attacks occurred between May 2012 and January 2015. (RELATED: ‘These Girls Had Been My Daughters, I’d Want To Beat The Sh*t Out Of You’: First Weinstein Defense Witness Fails)

“Charges were filed after extensive investigations were conducted by the Santa Barbra County Sheriff’s Department and the Los Angeles Police Department, while working in conjunction with the District Attorneys of Santa Barbara County and Los Angeles County,” a statement from the district attorney’s office read. (RELATED: Harvey Weinstein Does Not Have Testicles, Rape Accuser Testifies)

Philip Cohen, David Guillod’s lawyer, said in a statement that his client was innocent https://t.co/F96MLAr3w0 — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) June 22, 2020

It comes after Guillod resigned in 2017 as co-chief executive of Primary Wave Entertainment following a blog post by actress Jessica Barth, who didn’t name him in her post, but later did online, per the New York Times.

In the piece, she accused him of drugging and sexually assaulting her in 2012 when he was her manager. (RELATED: Prosecutors Begin Opening Statements In Harvey Weinstein Rape Trial With Graphic Details)

Guillod’s attorney, Philip Cohen, told the outlet the producer had surrendered to the authorities in Santa Barbara, CA on Monday and has “denied these allegations” over the last eight years.

“For the past eight years, Mr. Guillod has denied these allegations, and for the past eight years Mr. Guillod has fully cooperated with all aspects of law enforcement’s investigation,” Cohen explained.

“We find the unification of the cases filed through the Santa Barbara DA’s office and the timing suspicious,” he added. “An overwhelming amount of evidence has been collected over the course of this investigation disputing these charges.”

Cohen continued, while noting that “DNA has come back negative in the Los Angeles case; percipient witnesses have come forward in support of Mr. Guillod’s account of events; and numerous text messages and emails obtained by the defense tell a story very different than that which is being alleged.”

Cohen went on to explain that his client had also “passed five independent polygraph examinations.”

“Mr. Guillod has been vilified for eight years without being afforded the opportunity to examine under oath his accusers,” he added. “Justice is rarely swift and often does not come easy; but Mr. Guillod very much looks forward to clearing his name in the appropriate forum.”

The accusations reportedly stem from when he was a talent manager at Primary Wave. He currently remains behind bars with bail set at $3 million, per the outlet. If convicted Guillod is facing 21 years to life behind bars.