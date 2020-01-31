Harvey Weinstein Does Not Have Testicles, Rape Accuser Testifies

Harvey Weinstein accuser Jessica Mann claimed the former producer’s genitalia were so “deformed” she actually felt “compassion” for him.

Mann testified about her first time seeing Weinstein naked along with the alleged rape in Manhattan Supreme Court, according to a report published Friday by Page Six.

Jessica Mann, a former actress, testified in Harvey Weinstein’s rape trial that he dangled the possibility of acting work to her, then later raped her. She is the 5th accuser to take the stand. https://t.co/dG4IN7N8V9 — The New York Times (@nytimes) January 31, 2020



“The first time I saw him fully naked, I felt, I thought he was deformed and intersex,” Mann testified.

“He has extreme scarring that I didn’t know if maybe he was a burn victim,” she added. “He does not have testicles and it appears like he has a vagina.”

“When I first saw him naked, I was filled with compassion, absolute compassion,” the former actress said while crying. “It seemed his anger came from a place of shame.”

Mann also detailed the alleged rape that occurred on March 18, 2013 at the Doubletree Hotel in Midtown. She had scheduled a breakfast meeting with Weinstein, her agent and a friend. She ran into the producer before the breakfast, while Weinstein was trying to book a room. (RELATED: Harvey Weinstein Allegedly Once Offered Film Roles In Exchange For A Threesome, Testimony Reveals)

Mann claimed she began to panic when Weinstein invited her up to the hotel room. She tried to leave the room twice, but Weinstein allegedly locked the door. After asking her to undress, Weinstein reportedly began to force her to undress herself. She claimed at this point she “shut down.”

“I undressed and he stood over me until I was completely naked and he told me to lay on the bed,” Mann testified. “Then he came out naked and he got on top of me and that’s when he put himself inside of me, his penis inside of me.”

Mann also claimed Weinstein injected himself with something to induce an erection.

She alleged the first sexual encounter with Weinstein was consensual, but also detailed other run-ins with the director, including a time where he forcibly went down on her in a hotel bathroom.

Mann’s allegations led to the criminal charges against Weinstein.

As previously reported, Weinstein is currently on trial for two counts of predatory sexual assault, one count of criminal sexual acts and two counts of rape. He faces life in prison.

Weinstein has also been indicted in a separate case in Los Angeles.