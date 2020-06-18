You Betcha Releases Hilarious Video Comparing Busch Light To Corona Light

You Betcha recently dropped an incredible video comparing Busch Light to Corona Light.

As you all know, I’m a big fan of the popular entertainment channel and this is one of the best videos they’ve done in a minute or two. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

In case you were wondering, Busch Light should be viewed as the favorite going into this video. Watch the hilarious video below.

I couldn’t agree more with the thoughts of this video. I couldn’t agree more if I tried. Do I enjoy a Corona from time to time?

Sure. I’m not against a Corona a couple times a year, especially if it’s a super hot summer day.

However, if it’s between Busch Light or Corona, it’s not even a tough call. It’s Busch Light every day of the week and twice on Sunday.

Busch Light is the most underrated beer ever made and I’d rather have it over most beers. Hell, I might take it over every beer if we’re talking about just drinking in the backyard.

It’s Friday night in America. We have @BuschBeer chilling on ice in my @OrcaCoolers, college football is going to happen, I have my @Yellowstone hat on, sitting in my @BadgerFootball chairs and we’re going to win the war against coronavirus. P.S.: How’d I do @ohhyoubetcha? pic.twitter.com/r7pkGlSlao — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) May 15, 2020

Once again, You Betcha hit a home run with another phenomenal and hilarious video. Let us know which beer you’d prefer, and check out a few more of the channel’s videos below.