Greg Gard Ranked As The Second Best Basketball Coach In The Big 10

Wisconsin’s Greg Gard received some high praise in the rankings for Big 10 coaches.

According to 247Sports, former college basketball star and NBA player Tim McCormick ranked the best coaches in the conference. He had Michigan State’s Tom Izzo at number one and Gard at two. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“Greg Gard is low-profile. He’s not going to recruit any five-stars for you and he doesn’t need to. Greg Gard, to me, is a gem of a coach. What he does makes sense to me,” McCormick said in part when describing why Gard is the second best coach in the B1G.

The critics sure aren’t going to like this at all, but it’s hard to disagree with McCormick. Remember last year when everyone wrote off the Badgers?

Remember when nobody would give us the time of day when January rolled around and things were looking rough?

Remember when the program was thrown into chaos after Kobe King, our most naturally talented player, quit the team?

I remember. I remember lots of Wisconsin fans calling for Gard to lose his job. I was even critical at times, but we all know what happened next.

Gard and the Badgers balled out, won a share of the B1G regular season title and earned the top seed in the B1G tournament. Then, coronavirus robbed us of our national title run, but that’s a conversation for a different time.

Gard takes talent that’s overlooked by other major programs and just wins basketball games. It’s that simple.

Now, it’s time to make a run this season and I can’t wait to see what happens. We’re loaded with talent and it’s going to be a great season.

Go, Badgers, go!