Las Vegas Raiders GM Mike Mayock Returns To Work Wearing A Mask

Las Vegas Raiders general manager Mike Mayock is back at work during the coronavirus pandemic.

The team tweeted a photo Monday of Mayock returning to the building wearing a mask during the ongoing crisis, and captioned it, "Back to work."

You can give it a look below.

Back to work. pic.twitter.com/P9bR1aNRTM — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) June 22, 2020

I know it’s just one guy returning to work, but it is nice to see NFL executives getting back to work. Every person that returns is just one step closer to games starting.

Let’s not forget that we’re only a couple days away from NFL players being told to not participate in group workouts.

So, I’ll take any update that I can get during the war against coronavirus that involves people returning to work.

A message to players from NFLPA Medical Director, Dr. Thom Mayer: pic.twitter.com/4IGlEBhRr9 — NFLPA (@NFLPA) June 20, 2020

With every single player that returns to the building, we’re one inch closer to business as usual. With every day that goes by with offices and locker rooms being full, we’re one day closer to games happening.

Again, it’s just one guy for the Raiders throwing on a mask and getting to work, but it’s still a positive update. Given how bad the past week has been in the world of college football, it’s an update I’ll take.

Let’s hope more and more people return to work in the coming days.