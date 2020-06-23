Mike Tyson Appears To Be In Great Shape In Boxing Training Video

Mike Tyson looks like he’s still capable of causing major problems in the ring.

ESPN Ringside tweeted a video of the legendary boxer getting a training session in, and the dude looked as dirty as ever.

Watch the unreal workout below.

He’s starting to look like Iron Mike again ???? (????: @MikeTyson) pic.twitter.com/TcOiN2wDt0 — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) June 22, 2020

For those of you who don’t know, Mike Tyson is 53! He’s 53-years-old, and he looks like he could still take someone’s head off without any kind of issues at all.

Most men in their 50s are long over the hill, not athletic, starting to get fat (if not already there) and they damn sure aren’t getting into boxing rings to put on the kind of display shown above.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mike Tyson (@miketyson) on Jun 13, 2019 at 6:01pm PDT

I’d love to see Tyson box someone right now. We’re craving sports, and I have a feeling a Tyson PPV would put up huge numbers.

There’s been some chatter that he might even fight Tyson Fury. While I doubt that ever happens because Fury would annihilate him, it’s clear that Mike Tyson is still a very bad man.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mike Tyson (@miketyson) on Feb 6, 2020 at 12:49pm PST

We’ll see if Tyson ever fights again, but I know for damn sure I wouldn’t want to be anywhere near him if he started throwing punches.