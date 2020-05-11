Mike Tyson Teases Return To Boxing With Amazing Training Video

Mike Tyson might be back in the boxing game after releasing a brand new training video.

Tyson, 53, released the video Monday on his Instagram account.

“Anything is possible when you are smart about it,” Tyson captioned the video. “Train Smart. Recover Smarter.”

Many believe this is Tyson’s comeback announcement as he says “i’m back” at the end of the video. (RELATED: Mike Tyson Teaches Serena Williams How To Box In Awesome Video)

Tyson has been out of the boxing game for 15 years, but held a record of 50-6 during his 20-year career. The former pro boxer recently talked about wanting to return to the ring during an interview with rapper T.I. published April 23.

“I’ve been hitting the mitts for the last week,” Tyson told T.I.

Tyson admitted the training has been hard on his body.

“I want to go to the gym and get in shape to be able to box three or four-round exhibitions for some charities and stuff,” Tyson said. “Some charity exhibitions, make some money, help some homeless and drug-affected mother-f**kers like me.”

A comeback from the legend that is Tyson would be huge. He was at the top of the world when he was fighting, basically the best of the best. I’d bet most of his training is muscle memory anyway. The video looks amazing and he’s 53 now. Everybody get excited.