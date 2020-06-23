Editorial

Portland Trail Blazers Forward Trevor Ariza Won’t Play When The NBA Returns Because Of A Custody Situation With His Son

Miami Heat v Portland Trail Blazers

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Portland Trail Blazers forward Trevor Ariza won’t be joining his team when NBA action resumes.

The NBA is set to resume games at the end of July at Disney in Orlando after shutting everything down in March because of the coronavirus pandemic. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

However, Ariza won’t be with his teammates. According to Adrian Wojnarowski, the NBA veteran has committed “to a one-month visitation window with his young son.”

Wojnarowski added that Ariza is currently in a custody battle over his son, and he chose “those parenting responsibilities over competing in restart.”

I’ll knock a lot of guys for a lot of reasons when it comes to sitting out, but you’ll never see me knock anyone for choosing being a parent over their job.

The Trail Blazers aren’t going to win the title anyways. There’s next to no point for Ariza to push it by going to Orlando.

From the sounds of it, this custody battle needs to be his only priority, and that’s exactly what he’s choosing to put first.

We shouldn’t ever criticize someone for choosing their responsibilities as a father above all else.

Props to Ariza for choosing his son over a fruitless trip to Orlando. Again, you’ll see me criticize athletes for a lot, but choosing to be a father over their profession will never be one of them.