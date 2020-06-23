Variety Thinks ‘Indiana Jones’ And ‘Dirty Harry’ Are ‘Problematic Films’

Variety recently published an absurd list about movies that are apparently a problem in modern America.

The popular entertainment site published, “10 Problematic Films That Could Use Warning Labels,” and included “Dirty Harry” and “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom” on the list. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

The publication wrote the following about the second “Indiana Jones” movie with Harrison Ford:

Steven Spielberg and George Lucas are generally compassionate filmmakers, but this film went a little too far in trying to replicate the mood of 1930s action serials. Like those old movies, the “exotic” villains are portrayed as primitive and bloodthirsty foreigners, resulting in negative and stereotypical depictions of India and of Hindu customs.

Variety wrote the following in part about “Dirty Harry”:

It started a craze for movies about maverick cops who get the job done by following their instincts rather than the law. The film mocks liberal judges and do-gooders, and the villain claims police brutality, planting the seed that other such charges are fake moves to get sympathy.

Below is a live reaction to this list.

Our society is so screwed. Every film on that list that I’ve seen is just fine. There’s nothing wrong with them and the idea they need to come with a warning is laugh-out-loud stupid.

This has to be a joke, right? Like, nobody actually put this list together in an attempt to be serious? I just can’t believe this is real.

Let’s start with “Temple of Doom.” It’s a great movie. There’s a scene where they literally use a raft to jump out of a plane!

It’s badass on every level!

Secondly, I’m a little confused at how this movie is supposed to be offensive towards people from India or those who practice Hinduism.

It’s not real! There’s a scene where a guy pulls another person’s heart out during a ritual. Is anyone dumb enough to watch that and believe that’s what goes down in India?

Don’t mess with Indy!

As for “Dirty Harry,” you’re just a clown if you think that’s a bad movie. If it needs a warning label, the label should read that Clint Eastwood might be too cool to handle.

“Dirty Harry” is just a classic American story, and I don’t want to hear any nonsense about cops playing by their own rules.

Any movie involving a scene where a guy loses counts of his shots is a movie I’m down with.

Get the hell out of here, Variety. Both films are iconic and anyone who thinks otherwise is a loser.