REPORT: There Are ‘Multiple’ Positive Coronavirus Tests On The PGA Tour

There are reportedly multiple people connected to the PGA Tour who have tested positive for coronavirus.

According to Brian Wacker, there have been "multiple positive" coronavirus tests on the tour. It's unclear if the tests are from golfers, caddies or other support staff.

Wacker also reported that Commissioner Jay Monahan will address the media Wednesday afternoon. According to USA Today, Brooks Koepka’s caddie Ricky Elliott is one of the individuals with the virus, and he’s pulling out of the Travelers Championship this upcoming weekend.

PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan will address the media today at 2 pm ET. — Brian Wacker (@brianwacker1) June 24, 2020

Breaking: Sources have confirmed there are multiple positive tests for COVID-19 on the PGA Tour, in addition to the one reported earlier this morning. — Brian Wacker (@brianwacker1) June 24, 2020

Well, this certainly isn’t what you want to see right now if you’re a big fan of golf and sports in general. Damn, we just can’t stop with the bad news.

Golf is one of the sports that has returned during the ongoing pandemic, and the last thing we need is multiple people getting knocked out or the events getting shut down.

I’m not even a huge golf fan. I enjoy playing golf, but I’m not one of the people who watches it around the clock. It’s just not my thing.

Having said that, we need all our sports to get going again. The PGA getting hammered with “multiple” individuals having coronavirus is the last thing we need.

Keep checking back for more updates as we have them.