‘A Wonderful Thing’: President Trump Celebrates The Return Of Sports

President Donald Trump called the return of sports a “wonderful thing” Sunday during an interview with NBC’s Mike Tirico.

Multiple sporting events took place Sunday with Nascar resuming their season, and several elite golfers taking part in a charity match to raise money to combat the coronavirus. (RELATED: FLASHBACK: Jan.21: Fauci Says Coronavirus ‘Not A Major Threat To U.S.)

“It is a wonderful thing to see. I’m getting a little tired of watching 10-year-old golf tournaments where you know who won,” Trump said.

While the president is an avid golfer, he claimed he has given up the sport since the coronavirus began to ravage the U.S.

“I love golf, and I love even the exercise,” Trump said. “It’s a great game, and it’s really so good to see these great players playing.”

“I haven’t played really since this problem that we have started,” the president continued. “I haven’t been able to play golf for awhile. I’ve been very busy, and I think it’s just one of those things, but we’re getting back to normal. We’re going to be back at some point to bigger and better and stronger.”

Like most of the U.S., the sports world has been largely shut down in recent months due to the pandemic, with most major events either being cancelled or postponed.