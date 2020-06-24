Legendary Rocker Sammy Hagar Says He’d Rather ‘Get Sick And Even Die’ From Coronavirus Then Never Play Shows Again

Legendary rocker Sammy Hagar made it clear the idea of never playing shows again due to the coronavirus is simply not an option for him.

“I’ll be comfortable playing a show before there’s a vaccine, if it’s declining and seems to be going away,” the 72-year-old singer shared with Rolling Stone magazine in a piece published Tuesday. (RELATED: Here Are The Members Of Congress Self-Quarantining After Meeting Person With Coronavirus At CPAC)

“I’m going to make a radical statement here,” he added. “This is hard to say without stirring somebody up, but truthfully, I’d rather personally get sick and even die, if that’s what it takes.” (RELATED: REPORT: Coachella Potentially Rescheduled To October Due To Coronavirus Fears)

Hagar continued, while noting that “we have to save the world and this country from this economic thing that’s going to kill more people in the long run. I would rather see everyone go back to work.”

“If some of us have to sacrifice on that, OK,” the former lead singer of Van Halen went on. “I will die for my children and my grandchildren to have a life anywhere close to the life that I had in this wonderful country. That’s just the way that I feel about it.”

“I’m not going to go around spreading the disease,” he added. “But there may be a time where we have to sacrifice. I mean, how many people die on the Earth every day? I have no idea. I’m sorry to say it, but we all gotta die, man.”

The comments were part of a larger piece by the outlet who interviewed such stars as David Crosby, John Fogerty and more about how they are dealing with life during the pandemic with no concerts or performances in hopes of not spreading the coronavirus.