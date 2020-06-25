REPORT: Osundairo Brothers Won’t Willingly Testify Against Jussie Smollett

Abel and Ola Osundairo have reportedly decided they will not willingly testify against actor Jussie Smollett after he allegedly staged a hate crime attack on himself.

The brothers, who claimed they were paid $3,500 by Smollett to attack him in Chicago, believe they are still being treated as suspects and will not testify, according to a report published Wednesday by CBS Chicago.

“I would understand if we were defendants in the case, which we are not,” Abel Osundiaro said. https://t.co/LEo4AdPtbG — KLBK News (@KLBKNews) June 25, 2020

Jussie Smollett was handed a new six-count indictment in February for making four separate false reports to the Chicago Police Department after the alleged 2019 attack in February of 2020.

The new charges were brought against the actor by prosecutors per recommendation of special prosecutor Dan Webb.

“It’s been over a year and they need to give us our stuff back,” Abel told the outlet.

“I would understand if we were defendants in the case, which we are not,” he added. (RELATED: Osundairo Brothers Says Jussie Smollett ‘Orchestrated Every Aspect Of The Attack’ In New Lawsuit)

Abel and Ola’s home was raided by police in January of 2019, but the brothers were later released without charges after they claimed the attack had been staged by Smollett. The brothers claimed they still haven’t received the items that were taken into police custody during the raid including a legally-owned 9 mm gun.

“Legally, it belongs to me, and I want to know its whereabouts,” Abel said to CBS Chicago.

“Most of the stuff isn’t even mine,” he added. “They belong to my oldest brother, my mother, my sister. They even took my dog’s toy.”

The brothers originally were willing to testify, but now say they are questioning the whereabouts of their personal items.