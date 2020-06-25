Jabari Parker Tests Positive For Coronavirus, Plans On Playing Once He’s Healthy

Sacramento Kings forward Jabari Parker has coronavirus.

The former second overall pick released a statement Wednesday night through the Kings announcing that he tested positive for coronavirus “several days ago.” He has been in isolation in Chicago, is healing and is planning on joining the Kings in Orlando once he’s fully healthy. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can read his full statement below.

Statement from Jabari Parker: pic.twitter.com/fn0WncpLi8 — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) June 24, 2020

Well, I guess we shouldn’t be too surprised that coronavirus is spreading around the NBA. The league is planning on resuming games July 31 in Orlando at Disney.

You can bet Parker won’t be the last player to test positive for the virus. There are going to be several positive cases around the NBA.

As coronavirus testing for players heading to Orlando starts today, teams are bracing for significant numbers of positive tests. One Western Conference playoff team had four positives in past few weeks, per sources. Full training camps start on July 11 at Disney. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 23, 2020

Is that a reason to panic? No. We’re still a month out from games starting. The NBA just needs to do the same thing college football has done, which is isolating players with the virus.

The NBA has the resources to make sure sick players are kept safe, can heal and get the best medical attention on the planet.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jabari Parker (@jabariparker) on Jan 26, 2018 at 9:25pm PST

It sounds like Parker is doing well, and will be just fine. That’s good news for fans of the Kings and the NBA in general. There’s no reason to panic at all.

Isolate sick players, let them heal and get the games rolling at the end of July.