REPORT: Multiple Conference Championship Football Games Might Be Moved Because Of Coronavirus

Multiple college football conferences are considering changing dates for their respective title games.

According to The Athletic, at least three Power Five conferences "are considering" moving the date back for their championship games.

Bumping the date back might provide flexibility in case games need to be canceled during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Big 12 has already flirted with the idea of pushing their conference title game back to December 12 from December 5.

I know I said this was a dumb idea when it was just the Big 12 considering a shift for the conference title game, and if only one Power 5 conference does it, then it is dumb.

However, if they all do it, then it’s a game changer for sure. That would change everything.

It would force the playoff selection committee to move their decision to December 13, and at that point, there really wouldn’t be any issues.

However, it’s still kind of an all or nothing proposition. Either all the Power Five conferences go back a week or none of them do.

You can’t have some play December 5 and others December 12. That makes things way to muddy for the committee’s timeline.

Let us know in the comments what you’d do if you were calling the shots! For me, it’s either everyone moves their dates back or nobody does.