NASCAR Releases Photo Of The Rope Resembling A Noose Found In Bubba Wallace’s Stall

NASCAR Cup Series Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500

(Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
NASCAR has released a photo of the rope resembling a noose found in Bubba Wallace’s stall at Talladega.

ESPN’s Marty Smith tweeted a photo of the rope found in Wallace’s stall this past Sunday, and there’s no question at all that it resembles a noose. I’m not sure how else you’d describe it. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Take a look for yourself below. I think it’s going to clear a lot of stuff up.

The FBI concluded that the rope had been there since late 2019, and that no hate crime had been committed, which is a good outcome.

It’s the best possible outcome. The alternative is that somebody placed a noose in Bubba Wallace’s stall, and that would have been terrible.

Having said all of that, I can totally understand how someone finds that rope in a stall, doesn’t realize what’s going on, panics and reports that it’s a noose.

If you showed me that photo, didn’t provide much context and asked me to describe it, I would call it a noose as well. It also explains a bit why Wallace doubled down during an appearance on CNN.

I honestly had no idea garage door pulls in NASCAR looked anything like that. Again, the FBI determined it wasn’t a hate crime, and now appears more than ever to be a gigantic misunderstanding.