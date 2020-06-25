NASCAR Releases Photo Of The Rope Resembling A Noose Found In Bubba Wallace’s Stall

NASCAR has released a photo of the rope resembling a noose found in Bubba Wallace’s stall at Talladega.

ESPN’s Marty Smith tweeted a photo of the rope found in Wallace’s stall this past Sunday, and there’s no question at all that it resembles a noose. I’m not sure how else you’d describe it. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Take a look for yourself below. I think it’s going to clear a lot of stuff up.

NASCAR releases photo to the media of the garage pull rope formed as a noose from the Bubba Wallace garage Sunday at Talladega Superspeedway.

This image was provide by NASCAR. pic.twitter.com/Z4ZyBzpREF — Marty Smith (@MartySmithESPN) June 25, 2020

The FBI concluded that the rope had been there since late 2019, and that no hate crime had been committed, which is a good outcome.

It’s the best possible outcome. The alternative is that somebody placed a noose in Bubba Wallace’s stall, and that would have been terrible.

Having said all of that, I can totally understand how someone finds that rope in a stall, doesn’t realize what’s going on, panics and reports that it’s a noose.

If you showed me that photo, didn’t provide much context and asked me to describe it, I would call it a noose as well. It also explains a bit why Wallace doubled down during an appearance on CNN.

Bubba Wallace to Don Lemon: “I’ve been racing all of my life. We’ve raced out of hundreds of garages that never had garage pulls like that… It’s a straight up noose.” pic.twitter.com/uYrp9QYFWI — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 24, 2020

I honestly had no idea garage door pulls in NASCAR looked anything like that. Again, the FBI determined it wasn’t a hate crime, and now appears more than ever to be a gigantic misunderstanding.