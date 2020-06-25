Pelosi Is Too Busy Accusing Republicans Of Murder To Address Tim Scott

On today’s podcast we discuss the non-existent hate crime involving NASCAR, how Nancy Pelosi accused Republicans of murdering George Floyd while refusing to discuss Senator Tim Scott’s police reform bill, and how Scott smacks back at all Democrats for their hypocrisy on the issue.

It was the hate crime that rocked NASCAR, only it wasn’t a hate crime at all, it was just a rope used to close a garage door. What does the reaction to the false allegations of a hate crime against driver Bubba Wallace tell us about society? We discuss.

Nancy Pelosi says Republicans murdered George Floyd, even though nearly everyone involved is a Democrat. She then refused to apologize and would not address Senator Tim Scott’s police reform bill. Why wouldn’t she address a black man’s bill to help fix the issue, instead going after Mitch McConnell? We have some ideas.

For his part, Tim Scott gave another great speech on the floor of the Senate yesterday, blasting Democrats for blocking a bill that included 70-80 percent of what they say they want. You can’t campaign on an issue if you address it, so Democrats blocked it. We explain and have some audio from Scott’s speech.

