SEC Is ‘Focused On’ Starting The ‘Football Season As Scheduled’

The SEC plans on having football games underway as scheduled by early September.

As we continue to wage war against coronavirus, many people want to know whether or not football will happen as scheduled. It looked like we won the war, but a flare up of positive tests through the sport has everyone a bit nervous. Well, the SEC is pushing forward. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

A conference spokesperson told 247Sports that the SEC is “focused on playing the 2020 football season as scheduled beginning Labor Day Weekend.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Myles Brennan (@mylesbrennan12) on Jan 15, 2020 at 4:23pm PST

Say whatever you want about the SEC and football teams in the south, but the Big 10 has no better ally in the war against coronavirus.

Short of a nuclear war breaking out in the United States, there might not be anything on this planet capable of stopping LSU, Alabama, Georgia and Auburn from playing football in the fall.

Is there a pandemic going on right now? There most certainly is. Will it bring the SEC to its knees? Most certainly not.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bo Nix (@bonix10) on Mar 16, 2020 at 6:45pm PDT

I love how everyone is nervous and talking about what will happen, and the SEC is just pushing the throttle to the floor.

It’s not a secret that I hate the SEC, but I’m walking arm-in-arm with my brothers in the south during the war against coronavirus.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mac Jones (@macjones_10) on Jan 3, 2020 at 6:02pm PST

As soon as the games start, we can be enemies again. Until then, we’re in this war together.