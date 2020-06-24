Big 10 Commissioner Kevin Warren Says ‘We’re Planning’ For Football To Start On Time

Big 10 commissioner Kevin Warren believes football will start on time.

According to Dan Hope, Warren said during an appearance on “Real Sports” that the conference is “planning” on starting football “on time” during the coronavirus pandemic. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

However, Warren did hedge by adding that it’s a “fluid situation.”

Kevin Warren on HBO’s Real Sports on Big Ten football: “What we’re planning is to start on time. But there’s so many parts, this is a fluid situation. “We need to come together to make sure that we understand that everything we do, everything we say, all of our decisions matter” — Dan Hope (@Dan_Hope) June 24, 2020

Well, this is a nice little update. Given how much carnage and chaos has consumed college football in the past couple weeks, there have been serious reasons to doubt that the season would happen as planned.

Warren is arguably the most powerful AD in all of college sports given the fact that he runs the B1G, which is the most powerful conference.

If he says they’re “planning” for the season to start on schedule, then that’s good enough for me.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ohio State Football (@ohiostatefb) on Jun 20, 2020 at 8:22am PDT

Having said all of that, I’ve been saying for months that it’s a “fluid situation” and things are open to change.

We are in the middle of a pandemic, folks. Nothing is set in stone. We have to be flexible.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Fields (@justnfields) on Jun 17, 2020 at 5:17pm PDT

Let’s keep doing what we can to beat coronavirus, and let’s keep our fingers crossed football happens. America needs it.