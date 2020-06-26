At First Coronavirus Briefing In 2 Months, Pence And Task Force Tell Young People To Follow Guidelines

Vice President Mike Pence and the White House coronavirus task force publicly briefed reporters for the first time in 2 months on Friday, during which multiple members all urged young people across the country to act in accordance with government-issued guidelines to further curb the spread of the virus.

Pence, joined by Dr. Deborah Birx, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Robert Redfield and other members of the task force, noted that though some Southern states are currently facing a spike in confirmed cases since reopening, the 34 remaining states all remain stable throughout the reopening process. The vice president confirmed that national totals for coronavirus cases now exceed 2.5 million. More than 126,000 Americans have died from the virus.

Pence added that half of all new cases are now found in people under the age of 35, which he characterized as encouraging since that demographic is significantly more likely to recover from the virus. He additionally noted that though the number of daily cases has risen in the past two weeks, deaths are continuing to decline.

“We still have work to do,” Pence continued. He went on to directly challenge young people in the South, especially Florida and Texas, to “follow the guidelines for all phases,” and continue to social distance, wear masks, routinely wash hands and avoid contact with large crowds and at-risk individuals, including parents and grandparents.

Dr. Birx added that people under the age of 40 are the most likely to be asymptomatic carriers of the virus. (RELATED: Trump Administration Transitioning To ‘More Sustainable’ Federal Testing Strategy, To Be Completed By June 30)

“I would like to get a message to the country in general,” Dr. Fauci continued, expanding on Birx’s point. “We have to look at what our role is in ending this.”

Fauci concurred that the data suggests that the “overwhelming majority” of new infections are young people who have been “out in crowds enjoying themselves.” He stopped short of passing judgement on anyone visiting restaurants and retail areas, given the massive social unrest that accompanied months of lockdown orders, but added that “ultimately,” young people who are asymptomatic carriers “will infect someone who is vulnerable.”

“We can either be part of the solution or part of the problem.”

Dr. Redfield additionally challenged young people to “commit themselves” to the CDC’s guidelines.

WATCH: