New Jersey Adds Nearly 2,000 ‘Probable’ Coronavirus Deaths To Official Count

Dr. Lifshitz and his team at the Communicable Disease Service have been taking great care in examining thousands of death certificates to identify residents whose passing could, with great reliability, be attributed to COVID-19. — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) June 25, 2020

Murphy said that some of the residents added to the death toll never tested positive for the coronavirus, but experienced “underlying symptoms” of the virus prior to their deaths.

“We know that there are those upon whom a COVID-19 test was never performed, even though the underlying symptoms and causes of death point to the probability that they did, in fact, have COVID-19,” Murphy said. “Given our current testing protocols and decreasing number of deaths overall, we do not anticipate this number growing significantly in the future. However, some changes are to be expected, and we will be reporting on the number of probable deaths every week.”

We know that there are those upon whom a COVID-19 test was never performed, even though the underlying symptoms and causes of death point to the probability that they did, in fact, have COVID-19. — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) June 25, 2020

Given our current testing protocols and decreasing number of deaths overall, we do not anticipate this number growing significantly in the future. However, some changes are to be expected, and we will be reporting on the number of probable deaths every week. — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) June 25, 2020