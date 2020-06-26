Terrifying Video Shows Shark Swimming Underneath People

A terrifying video shows a gigantic shark right underneath people in the ocean.

The Twitter account @NSRI tweeted a video on Tuesday of a monstrous shark somewhere on "along the Southern Cape coastline," and it's right underneath people on paddle boards.

In terms of chilling stuff you see on the internet, this video is like a horror film where you can just sense terror around the corner.

Give it a watch below.

Due to a high number of reported White Shark sightings and close encounters, NSRI are appealing to the public exercise caution along the Southern Cape coastline, in particular around the coastline of Plettenberg Bay and between Mossel Bay and Jeffreys Bay.https://t.co/IKbxE3tNhh pic.twitter.com/3uI02FGgSc — Sea Rescue South Africa (@NSRI) June 23, 2020

Everyone laughs at me and mocks me because I say we should hunt these beasts down. Everyone treats me like I'm insane.

I might be insane, but not because I want to purge the ocean of sharks.

I’m 100% pro-human. If the choice is between the guys on the paddle boards or the shark, I’m taking the humans.

If that’s crazy, then I guess that makes me insane. Look, I’ve seen enough of “Jaws” to know how this story ends if we do nothing.

Fire up the submarines, fuel up the long-range bombers and let’s annihilate these beasts. I wish we had another choice, but we simply don’t.

I take no pleasure in this order, but it’s time to take them out.