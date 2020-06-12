Gigantic Great White Shark Caught On Video By Fishermen

A gigantic great white shark was picked up on camera off the coast of Maryland.

YouTube channel hookedonoc posted a video of the monster shark getting way too close for comfort to some fishermen.

The description for the video reads, "White shark spotted off the coast of Ocean City, MD on June 8, 2020. Submitted by Steven White while fishing with Captain Mark Sampson on board Fish Finder."

Watch the unreal moment below.

People always laugh at me because I'm not a big ocean guy. I'm a huge boat guy. I love boats, and I'll go drinking on a boat all day.

You can't find a bigger boat guy than me, and that's just a fact.

Having said that, I hate the ocean. I absolutely hate it. There’s a running joke among my friends that I didn’t even see the ocean until I was 25.

Do you want to know why I hate the ocean so much? Look no further than the video above. You’re out of your damn mind if you think I’m getting in the water to experience Jaws 2.0.

Hell no.

If President Donald Trump really wants a second term, he should pledge to hunt these beasts down and take them all out. I’d way rather use our Navy to kill these gigantic sharks than fight a war with the Chinese.

To all of you tough guys you want to go swimming with these creatures looming in the water, be my guest. Last time I checked, a shark never walked into anyones house and bit them. I’ll stay nice and safe on land or in a boat.

