Clemson Has 14 More Football Players With Coronavirus, Total Reaches 37

Clemson’s football team has continued to get hammered by coronavirus.

According to Grace Raynor, another 14 players have tested positive for coronavirus, and now the team has had a total of 37 cases. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Yes, the Clemson Tigers have about 1/3 of their team with the virus!

Clemson football COVID overall numbers.

June 8/9: 2 players positive.

Last week: 21 more players positive to bring the total to 23.

This week: 14 more players positive to bring the total to 37. @TheAthleticCFB — Grace Raynor (@gmraynor) June 26, 2020

No hospitalizations for anyone at Clemson, which includes other sports beyond just football. About half of the cases are asymptomatic. — Grace Raynor (@gmraynor) June 26, 2020

That’s just a brutal number. I thought things were bad when it was announced that Clemson had north of 20 cases.

Having 37 coronavirus cases on a single athletic team at Clemson is a major cause for concern. It’s a huge problem.

How does something like this even happen? Did a couple players get it and then spread it around to the rest of the locker room?

It’s reports like this one that make me very concerned about the upcoming college football season. Could Clemson even field a team right now if they had to?

Could the Tigers even safely hold a practice if they had to get it done? I’m not sure they could, and that’s a huge problem.

Hopefully, Clemson is able to figure this situation out before it gets much worse. If not, then the Tigers could be in serious trouble.