REPORT: 28 Clemson Athletes And Staff Members Test Positive For Coronavirus

A staggering amount of people involved with the Clemson athletic department have coronavirus.

According to Yahoo Sports, a grand total of 28 athletes and staff members have the virus! Yes, 28 people with the Clemson Tigers have tested positive. It’s not known what sports the people are involved with.

People with the virus will be isolated for 10 days and people in contact with those individuals will also isolate for two weeks, according to the same report. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Outside of Texas having a total of 13 players with coronavirus, I think Clemson’s 28 total people with the virus might be the worst we’ve seen so far.

That’s just a brutal number. Granted, it’s out of 315 people tested, but it’s still not exactly a great look to have 28 positive tests!

Hopefully, Clemson immediately identified the sick parties, isolated them before they could get into contact with anyone and kept the rest of the athletes safe.

The last thing we need is a mass breakout, especially at an elite program like Clemson.

The Tigers are one of the best football programs in America. We need them healthy in playing! Let’s all hope Clemson does what’s necessary to ensure everyone’s safety and the security of the football season.