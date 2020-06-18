CBS Sports Lists Justin Fields And Trevor Lawrence As The Heavy Heisman Favorites

CBS Sports thinks Justin Fields and Trevor Lawrence are easily the two best players in college football.

The sports site released its different tiers for Heisman candidates and the only two men in the first tier were the Ohio State and Clemson star quarterbacks. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

There’s no doubt at all that Fields and Lawrence should be viewed as the Heisman favorites. Not only should they be viewed as the favorites, but there shouldn’t be anyone else that’s even close going into the season.

Fields and Lawrence are simply on a different level than the rest of the country, and that’s why they’ll likely be the top two picks in the 2021 NFL draft.

Lawrence has a cannon attached to his body, and Fields is a freak-of-nature athlete who throws a beautiful ball.

Both of them look like they were engineered in a lab.

Wisconsin quarterback Jack Coan was in tier three, which seems a bit generous. I like Coan a lot, but I don’t think he has a realistic shot at the Heisman.

Tier three would seem to indicate he does. I hope I’m wrong because nothing would make me happier than watching Coan lift up the trophy.

