Duke Basketball Coach Mike Krzyzewski Releases Black Lives Matter Video

Duke basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski released a Black Lives Matter video for fans late Friday afternoon.

Following the lead of Alabama's football program, Coach K appeared in a video by himself talking about the Black Lives Matter movement.

Short of Nick Saban, Coach K might be the most important figure in all of sports to appear in a video of this nature. Give it a watch below.

Black Lives Matter pic.twitter.com/p14w8PFdhY — Duke Men’s Basketball (@DukeMBB) June 26, 2020

As I said with the Saban video, no matter what you think of the Black Lives Matter movement, it’s a good thing when coaches use their platforms for positive reasons.

Whether you like it or not, athletes and coaches have huge platforms in America. This country loves sports.

View this post on Instagram “In this moment in history, we can’t be silent.” A post shared by Alabama Football (@alabamafbl) on Jun 25, 2020 at 12:01pm PDT

Sports in America are a very special thing, and they unite people. That’s the reality we live in, and there’s nothing wrong with that.

So, if coaches and athletes want to use their gigantic platforms for positive reasons, then they should. You don’t have to agree with everything they say to admit there’s nothing wrong with using your platform for something you’re passionate about.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Duke Men’s Basketball (@dukembb) on Jun 1, 2020 at 10:00am PDT

