‘They Get Things Wrong From Time To Time’: Bolton Jabs At Media Over Russian Bounty Claims

Former National Security Advisor John Bolton jabbed at media over recent reports that Russia had paid Afghan terrorists a bounty for targeting Americans.

Bolton, who made an appearance Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” with Jake Tapper, suggested that it was important to remember that media got things wrong from time to time. (RELATED: ‘Let Me Finish!’: John Bolton Fires Back When Sunny Hostin Blames Him For Trump Remaining In Office)

WATCH:

Tapper began the segment by asking Bolton about reports — from the New York Times, CNN and the Washington Post — that Russians had been “offering bounty to terrorists in Afghanistan if they kill coalition troops including Americans.”

Bolton immediately put the burden on media, saying, “Well, look, I think first we have to stress there is much we don’t know about this and with all due respect to the highly esteemed news services you mentioned, they get things wrong from time to time.”

Bolton went on to lay out the situation, saying that it was not news that the Russians wanted American troops out of Afghanistan, Syria, Iraq and other places.

Bolton’s conclusion raised questions about the veracity of the reports once more. “If it is true, underline if, they are paying surrogates to kill Americans, this is one of the most serious matters I think that has arisen in the Trump Administration,” he said.