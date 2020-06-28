Is It Time For A Haircut Or Should I Let My Gorgeous Flow Continue To Grow?

Ladies and gentlemen, I’m at a crossroads in life, and I’m not sure whether or not I should get a haircut.

Last time I got a haircut, it was the end of November 2019. I had a few parties I had to attend, some work events to go to and I decided to trim up. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Now, it’s the end of June 2020, and the mane is thick as all hell thanks to coronavirus. Every woman I know wants me to cut it.

Every man I know wants me to continue riding this wave of chaos and not touch my hair.

For those of you who haven’t seen what I look like in a hot minute or two, you can take a look at my current hair situation in the tweet below.

This is my current hair situation. Every women I know (family and otherwise) is begging me to cut it. No chance. The hair has brought my confidence to a new level (dangerous for society), and it’s not going anywhere. *Camo face mask to support the troops of course* pic.twitter.com/TBzGE9dQrr — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) June 27, 2020

Now, I have a massive decision to make. Do I get a haircut or do I ride with this flow through the football season?

See, it’s not really an easy decision at all, and here’s why. If I get to September without a cut and the Badgers are winning football games, then I can’t touch it until the football season is over.

I just can’t risk throwing off the mojo.

I’m also absolutely loving the confidence boost that long hair gives you. One moment, I feel like I could be surfing all over the world and the next I feel like I could be kicking in doors on a Delta Force raid to kill ISIS leaders.

Having hair this long can’t be good for society. I already had enough confidence when my hair was short.

Now, it’s as long as it’s ever been, and I’m absolutely rolling right now. I imagine this is what Matthew McConaughey feels like on a daily basis.

We all have tough decisions to make in life. That’s what being an adult is all about, and I’ve officially made mine when it comes to my hair.

It’s here to stay!