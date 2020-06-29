Democrats Accuse Trump Of ‘Glorifying White Supremacy’ With Mt. Rushmore Rally

The Democratic Party accused President Donald Trump of “glorifying white supremacy” by holding a July 3 rally at Mount Rushmore in South Dakota.

A now-deleted tweet from the party’s official Twitter account read, “Trump has disrespected Native communities time and again. He’s attempted to limit their voting rights and blocked critical pandemic relief. Now he’s holding a rally glorifying white supremacy at Mount Rushmore, a region once sacred to tribal communities.” (RELATED: ‘Why Don’t You Cover The Protests And Ask Why They Aren’t Wearing A Mask?’: Trump Supporters Heckle MSNBC Reporter)

The president’s plan to hold an event in the Black Hills — complete with the first fireworks display held at Mount Rushmore since 2009 — has sparked protests from several local Native American groups.

Oglala Lakota tribe member Nick Tilsen told the Associated Press, “Mount Rushmore is a symbol of white supremacy, of structural racism that’s still alive and well in society today. It’s an injustice to actively steal Indigenous people’s land, then carve the white faces of the colonizers who committed genocide.”

Many Native American activists say the Rushmore memorial is as reprehensible as the many Confederate monuments being toppled around the nation. https://t.co/KSzcSsyrUR — PBS NewsHour (@NewsHour) June 27, 2020

Tilsen has called for the monument to be removed, while other Native American groups have petitioned for a share in the money the region generates through tourism.

Others have raised concerns that a large crowd could cause another coronavirus spike or that the planned fireworks display — coupled with recent dry weather — could cause a wildfire.