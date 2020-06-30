Watch The Latest Trailer For The New Netflix Series ‘Cursed’

Netflix has dropped a new trailer for the upcoming series “Cursed,” and it looks great.

The plot of the series, according to Netflix‘s PR site, is as follows:

Based on the upcoming book of the same name, Cursed is a re-imagining of the Arthurian legend, told through the eyes of Nimue, a teenage heroine with a mysterious gift who is destined to become the powerful (and tragic) Lady of the Lake. After her mother’s death, she finds an unexpected partner in Arthur, a young mercenary, in a quest to find Merlin and deliver an ancient sword. Over the course of her journey, Nimue will become a symbol of courage and rebellion against the terrifying Red Paladins, and their complicit King Uther.

Judging from the latest trailer, fans of the legendary story are in for a very fun time as it gets reimagined. Give it a watch below! (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Damn, is Netflix making heaters out here or is Netflix making heaters? The streaming giant has been on an absolute roll lately.

In the past few months, we’ve had “Extraction,” “Da 5 Bloods,” season three of “Ozark,” “Outer Banks” and now we’re getting cursed.

I can’t remember the last time Netflix had such an impressive run.

Given the fact that a lot of us are still working from home, you’ll never hear me complain about getting some new content to watch.

We also need something to fill the void left by “Game of Thrones,” and I think it’s safe to say that’s the demo “Cursed” is trying to hit.

You can catch “Cursed” on Netflix starting July 17. You know I’ll be watching, and I’ll have a review for everyone once I’m done!