Arizona QB Kyler Murray Works Out With Cardinals Teammates In Texas During The Coronavirus Pandemic

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was putting in work with his teammates during a recent training session.

The young NFL passer posted an Instagram video Monday of him with a bunch of teammates working out. According to the team’s website, the workout went down in Texas. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kyler Murray (@k1) on Apr 22, 2020 at 2:26pm PDT

It’s not clear when the workout occurred, but it certainly appears to have happened long after the June 21 warning from the NFLPA to stop group practice sessions during the coronavirus pandemic.

You can watch a video of the session below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kyler Murray (@k1) on Jun 29, 2020 at 8:42am PDT

As I already said, it doesn’t matter if the NFLPA wants group workouts to stop or not. The reality of the situation is that players are going to practice together.

Guys in the NFL aren’t just going to pack it in and sit at home because the NFLPA thinks group workouts are a bad idea.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kyler Murray (@k1) on Apr 18, 2020 at 4:08pm PDT

That’s just not going to happen. NFL players are competitive, they want to be with their teammates and they need to make up for lost time.

There’s no situation I see unfolding where players actually agree to stop working out in groups.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kyler Murray (@k1) on Mar 3, 2020 at 5:36pm PST

I can promise you Murray won’t be the last one to get his teammates together. You can take that to the bank.