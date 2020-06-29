NFLPA Executive Director DeMaurice Smith Isn’t Happy Players Continue To Work Out In Groups

NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith isn’t pleased some NFL players are continuing to work out in groups.

NFL players were told to stop working out in groups during the coronavirus pandemic, but not everyone has listened to that advice. Tom Brady and Russell Wilson have both made it clear they’re not going to slow down. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“Those practices are not in the best interest of player safety. They’re not in the best interest of protecting our players heading into training camp. And I don’t think they’re in the best interest of us getting through an entire season,” Smith said during an interview with USA Today.

NFLPA Executive Director DeMaurice Smith not exactly thrilled with Tom Brady’s unsolicited practices as he explained to USA TODAY Sports’ @mackenziesalmon. pic.twitter.com/3D8mVOg7pf — USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) June 28, 2020

Good luck convincing NFL players they should stop working out. Best of luck with that to anyone who thinks they can get the job done.

NFL players are going to work out, and there’s nothing anyone can do to stop it. All you can hope for is that they’re as safe as possible.

NFL players are competitive people. They want to go out and get as many reps as possible. Russell Wilson didn’t become a dominant NFL quarterback by taking days off.

Even during a pandemic, they’re going to get their reps in.

Hopefully, players can get into camp sooner than later, and we can just put an end to all this chatter about group workouts.

When will that happen? Not a clue, but it should be at some point in July unless all hell breaks loose. We’ll see, but there’s no question America needs football.