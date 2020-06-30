Hollywood Actor Terry Crews Says #BlackLivesMatter Can’t ‘Morph Into #BlackLivesBetter’

Actor Terry Crews tweeted Tuesday that Black Lives Matter shouldn’t “morph into” Black Lives Better.

“If you are a child of God, you are my brother and sister,” Crews tweeted. “I have family of every race, creed and ideology. We must ensure #blacklivesmatter doesn’t morph into #blacklivesbetter.”

Crews has been vocal about the Black Lives Matter movement in the past and has received backlash for his comments.

“Defeating White supremacy without White people creates Black supremacy,” Crews wrote previously. “Equality is the truth. Like it or not, we are all in this together.”

Actor Orlando Jones responded to Crews saying, “Black supremacy? We represent 13% of US population, hold no institutional power & gaslight our coworkers. We got 99 problems and your math isn’t the only 1.”

Crews’ new comments come after weeks of protesting by the Black Lives Matter movement following the death of George Floyd. Floyd died on May 25 while in custody of the Minneapolis Police Department.

Video footage of former Minneapolis cop Derek Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck for almost nine minutes sparked protests against police brutality across the United States.

Floyd’s death isn’t the only death that has sparked backlash. The death of Rayshard Brooks also sparked backlash and protests. As previously reported, Brooks was shot and killed by police in a Wendy’s parking lot in Atlanta. (RELATED: Lawyers For Rayshard Brooks Say Tyler Perry Is Covering Funeral Costs)

Cops were reportedly called to the Wendy’s after Brooks fell asleep in the drive-thru line. After failing a sobriety test, two police officers attempted to arrest Brooks, according to released police body camera footage

In the video, he appears to resist the officers’ attempts at apprehension, steal a taser, and try to flee before being shot twice by one of the officers.