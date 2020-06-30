Unfit To Print Episode 58: NASCAR’s Bubba Wallace Doubles Down On Hate Hoax

NASCAR claimed driver Bubba Wallace was the victim of a vicious hate crime after his team found a “noose” in his garage at the Talladega speedway.

A thorough FBI investigation found that the “noose” had been there since October 2019 and was not targeting Wallace. Photos of the garage showed the rope was there to be used as a garage door pull. Instead of moving on from the incident, Wallace initially played up his alleged victimhood and doubled down in an interview with CNN’s Don Lemon. It was only a day later that he released a statement saying he was glad the incident didn’t turn out to be a real hate crime.

Unfit to Print host Amber Athey is dissecting this story and more on this week’s episode.

WATCH:

