Wisconsin Will Pay The Miami RedHawks $1.6 Million For 2025 Football Game

The Miami RedHawks will earn a massive payday to play the Wisconsin Badgers in a 2025 football game.

According to FBSSchedules.com, the RedHawks will be paid $1.6 million for the August 30, 2025 game in Madison at Camp Randall. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Can you really put a price on a massacre? Can you put a price on getting your butt whooped to open the season in front of America?

That’s all this game will be. Wisconsin is going to decimate the RedHawks at Camp Randall. It’s going to be absolutely brutal.

While Miami might be a respectable Group of Five program, they simply can’t hang with the best of the best. That’s just the way college football works.

Wisconsin will be better at every position on the field. We’ll be stronger, faster and bigger across the board. It’s going to be nothing more than brutal terror from kickoff through the moment the clock hits zero.

Pray for the RedHawks. They have no idea what’s coming for them in five years against the Badgers!