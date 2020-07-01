Apple Reportedly Acquires Will Smith’s New Movie ‘Emancipation’

Apple has reportedly won the rights to Will Smith’s new movie “Emancipation.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Apple beat out other major studios to acquire the highly-anticipated film from director Antoine Fuqua. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

The film follows the true story of the slave Peter, who escaped slavery and became famous for the scars on his back from whipping.

He would fight for the Union during the Civil War. You can see the famous photo here.

This is a great move by Apple, and it’s just the latest sign that the streaming wars are escalating, which is great for the consumer.

“Emancipation” is going to be an incredible film. It’s just not possible for it not to be outstanding. We’re talking about Will Smith joining forces with the man behind “Training Day.” What more could you possibly want?

Plus, it’s a true story, and we all know Americans love a great true story about an underdog. Mix in the fact it’ll take place during the Civil War, and you have yourself a recipe for success.

I have no doubt “Emancipation” will be lit if it’s even a fraction as good as Fuqua’s work on “Training Day.”

Now, we’ll have to see what other streaming services do to keep up with Apple. The tech giant already has Tom Hanks’ new movie “Greyhound,” and now it has “Emancipation.”

You know Netflix will find a way to swing back hard, and I can’t wait to see these streaming services continue to compete for our attention.