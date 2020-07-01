STUDY: 3 To 7 College Football Players Could Die From Coronavirus If The Season Happens

College football players could reportedly die if the season moves forward as planned during the coronavirus pandemic.

Right now, the most powerful people in the world of college sports are trying to figure out what to do with the football season amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Well, some data suggests the players are at serious risk. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball) on Jan 9, 2020 at 11:40am PST

Dr. Sheldon Jacobson “projects 3-7 deaths” for college football players if the season happens and he “expects a 30%-50% infection rate,” according to CBS Sports.

“A few of them could end up in the hospital, and you’ll have a small number who could die. I don’t want to sugar coat it for you. I just want to give you the facts. If everybody comes together under normal circumstances, we’ll probably see that kind of outcome,” the University of Illinois computer science professor explained to CBS Sports.

Jackson’s projections are based on “CDC data that estimates one death per 1,000 people who have symptoms in the college age group (18-22).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball) on May 9, 2020 at 6:59am PDT

One person in the know when it comes to the current situation with college football has routinely told me if one player ends up hospitalized on a ventilator, then the season is over.

If the season will be canned over a very serious hospitalization, then you can guarantee it’ll be over if a player dies.

If a college football player contracts coronavirus because of the sport and tragically passes away, they’ll have the games suspended immediately.

Obviously, there are still a lot of unknowns, and there’s no guarantee Jacobson’s predictions come true. We just don’t know what’s going to happen.

All we can try to do is be safe, protect the players, identify sick players and take care of them.

“Many people in college football … privately are saying that the likelihood of the season being delayed is very good.” —@finebaum pic.twitter.com/EKhAdmVykJ — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) June 26, 2020

Let us know in the comments what you think will happen with the upcoming season.