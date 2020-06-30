REDDIT DEBATE: Will You Still ‘Tailgate’ College Football Games If Fans Are Banned?

Reddit is debating whether or not college football fans will still “tailgate” if spectators are banned from games.

Right now, nobody has any idea whether or not fans will be allowed into games in the fall because of coronavirus. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

A thread is wondering if people will watch by themselves, have parties or if they have other plans during the season if fans aren’t allowed in.

For me, this isn’t tough at all. Given the fact that I don’t live in Wisconsin anymore (pour one out for all the people back home), fans being banned won’t change a ton for me.

Generally speaking, I go to at least one game a year. That can be a Wisconsin road game, or I’ll travel to Madison.

Last year I flew out to Nebraska, but more times than not, I find myself in Madison with my family for my yearly game.

Huge thank you to everybody who made my trip to Nebraska an unforgettable experience. The Cornhuskers truly have the best fans in America. I felt at home, and lost count of all the free drinks we were given. If Nebraska fans ever cross paths in Madison, the beers are all on me. pic.twitter.com/4VVj4S4r2J — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 17, 2019

I am actually planning on going to two games this season. I’m planning on visiting Madison for a game and then visiting College Park when the Badgers show up in my neck of the woods to play Maryland.

I’m pretty excited about it. However, for the sake of argument, let’s assume fans are banned. What will I do?

I’ll do what I do for every other game of the year. I’ll assemble a crew, throw some beers on ice and watch football all day.

The idea that we’re just going to pack it in and pout because fans aren’t allowed into games is simply laughable.

I refuse to let coronavirus win. If the bars are open on Saturdays in the fall, that’s where you’ll find me. If they’re not, then you’ll find me with a solid crew grabbing beers out of my Canyon Cooler and watching the Badgers truck through opponents.

We can’t let coronavirus win. While we might not be let into games, I’m pretty sure there’s nothing that bans us from drinking beers with the boys.

So, if we can’t buy tickets, then you’ll find me on the couch having a few cold ones and enjoying the action. I wouldn’t have it any other way.