Former NFL Star Burgess Owens Wins Utah Congressional Primary

Former NFL player Burgess Owens won Utah’s Republican primary Tuesday for the U.S. House of Representatives.

Owens, who played safety in the NFL from 1973-1982 for the New York Jets and the Oakland Raiders, won the primary in Utah’s 4th Congressional district, the Associated Press reported. Owens received 43.5 percent of the vote, beating his opponent Kim Coleman by nearly 20 percent.

“I am so grateful for all the support we’ve received. Friends from across the country, countless hours from volunteers have united behind our message of the American Dream. We are feeling good about the results we’ve seen so far, thank you for your support everyone!,” Owens tweeted before the race was officially called. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Burgess Owens Says He Boycotted NFL Over Kaepernick, Anthem Protests)

Recently, Owens has been vocal on former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick and other players who have decided to kneel during the National Anthem. Owens is also a supporter of President Donald Trump.

Owens will now be taking on Democratic Rep. Ben McAdams in November.