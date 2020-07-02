Kate Beckinsale Hits Back After She’s Criticized For Dating Much Younger Men

Actress Kate Beckinsale had a great response to someone who asked her why she dates younger men, specifically guys that could be her “children.”

Beckinsale has a habit of responding to trolls that comment on her Instagram photos. Most recently she responded on a round of comments on a post of her wearing googly eyes with her cat, according to a report published Thursday by Fox News.

“Why do you keep dating guys that could be your children?” a social media user wrote on her post. (RELATED: Kate Beckinsale Defends Bikini Pics After Someone Suggests She’s Having A Mid-Life Crisis)

“Every relationship I have had has been solely to annoy you,” Beckinsale reportedly responded.

Beckinsale has been in the news over the past year after dating comedian Pete Davidson, 26, and now Goody Grace, 23.

The “Serendipity” actress opened up about the criticism she has received in a recent interview with Women’s Health.

“It can feel like a little bit of a political act to be a woman over 32 who’s having any fun at all. And by that, I don’t mean doing drugs and drinking and partying, because I never am, but being goofy, and going out, and not going, ‘Oh my god, I’m going to sit home and anticipate menopause while crocheting.'”

“Unless you’re doing that, it somehow seems to be risqué, which is just ridiculous to me,” she added. “And I witness men constantly doing whatever they like, whether that’s in relationships, or deciding to buy a motorbike, or getting a tattoo. It hasn’t been interpreted as, ‘Why hasn’t he had more children?’ or, ‘Is he ever going to decide to become a parent?’ or, ‘Why has he had so many girlfriends?'”

I think Beckinsale has a point here. She isn’t doing anything illegal. She’s definitely making these guys’ lives infinitely better. So, who cares what she does?