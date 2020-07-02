Paige Spiranac Says She Ate Baby Food Until She Was An Adult

Golfer Paige Spiranac ate baby food into her late teenage years.

The star golfer and Instagram sensation revealed on a recent podcast episode that she ate baby food until she was 18! Yes, you read that sentence correctly. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Spiranac said the following on the “Playing A Round” podcast, according to the New York Post:

My mom would not give me sandwiches on the golf course cause of the bread and the carbs. I would have baby food. It had this weird casing around it. My mom would put them in a plastic bag with paper towels around it, and that’s what I used to eat on the golf course. They looked like baby weiners. And so people would stare at me and be like, ‘What are you eating?’ And I’m like, ‘Oh, they’re like sausages,’ but I was really eating baby food.”

This is such a whack claim from Spiranac that I don’t even know where to begin. Her mom didn’t want her to have carbs so she fed her teenage child baby food?

Yeah, that seems pretty damn weird to me. By the time you’re a teenager, your mother shouldn’t be dictating your diet, and she damn sure shouldn’t be feeding you baby food.

Don’t get me wrong. I’m not anti-Spiranac at all. In fact, you’d be hard-pressed to find someone more pro-Spiranac than I am.

She revolutionized the sports and Instagram blend. She’s a star on the course, and might be an even bigger star on social media.

Yet I just can’t get over the optics of Spiranac chowing down on some baby food as a teenager. That’s so strange to me, and honestly, it’s kind of gross.

If I tried to eat baby food right now, I’m not even sure I could keep it down. Yet it wasn’t a problem for Spiranac!

Despite the weird revelation, I’m still very much pro-Spiranac! You best believe that.