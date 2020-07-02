New York Protesters March To Wealthy Suburbs, Bloomberg’s Mansion

Protesters marched through wealthy Hamptons neighborhoods to highlight income inequality on Wednesday, according to the New York Post.

A group of about 200 protesters marched on foot, some holding pitchforks made of plastic, while around 100 people drove around the community in Long Island, New York, the Post reported.

“We are here. We are affected and not going to stand down. We’re going to make sure our voices are heard,” protest organizer and director of policy and research for New York Communities for Change, Alicé Nascimento told the Post.

Pitch forks are out at @MikeBloomberg’s Hamptons house. Rent is due today and billionaires are livin it up in the Hamptons. #CancelRent #MakeBillionairesPay pic.twitter.com/unC1E8UxnT — New York Communities for Change (@nychange) July 1, 2020

“Tax the rich, not the poor,” protesters shouted outside of former Democratic presidential candidate and billionaire Mike Bloomberg’s mansion, the Post reported.

“Enough is enough — it’s time for New York state to raise taxes on the rich instead of cutting services for working people,” Nascimento said. (RELATED: Protesters Demand $1 Billion Cut To New York Police Department Budget)

Protesters said raising taxes for New York billionaires would help bridge the gap for revenue lost due to the coronavirus pandemic in response to Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s proposed cuts to schools, hospitals and housing agencies, the Post reported.

The protesters claimed billionaires gained wealth from the pandemic while low-income individuals and minority communities suffered, the Post reported.

“Billionaires are experts in social distancing. They’ve chosen to live in their own world and are separate from realities of everyday people and the people whose lives they have a tremendous impact on,” Nascimento said, the Post reported.

