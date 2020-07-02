SEC Won’t Sell Tickets To The Conference Football Championship Game Until Further Notice

The SEC isn’t selling tickets to the conference football title game for the foreseeable future.

According to Trey Wallace, the conference sent out an email to people who purchase tickets to the game every year, and said sales won’t happen until more information is known during the coronavirus pandemic. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The two pieces of information the SEC is waiting for are the start date for the season and how many fans will be allowed at the game in Atlanta. You can read the full email below.

The @SEC has sent this email out to folks that purchase tickets yearly to the SEC Championship game. pic.twitter.com/95h5Snwi1v — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace_) July 1, 2020

All things considered, this is probably a smart idea by the SEC. The fate and future of college football is very much in the air right now during the coronavirus pandemic.

Nobody has any idea what will happen in a couple months, and anyone who says they know for sure is an idiot or a liar.

It’s much easier for the SEC to just hold off on ticket sales than selling a bunch and then having the game get canceled.

I see no issue with just hitting the pause button until we have a little more information.

Now, the fact the pause button has been hit doesn’t exactly fill me with confidence about the upcoming season. However, it’s also not a reason to completely panic.

Hopefully, the war against coronavirus will be over with sooner than later, and we can get back to living our lives like we usually do.